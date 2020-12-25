7 people who flew from UK tested positive for Covid in Telangana

Eatala said 10,000 vaccinators were given training to administer the vaccine. He said that if each of them could give vaccine jab to one hundred people per day, nearly one million people could be vaccinated per day. The minister said that plans were afoot to vaccinate 70 to 80 lakh people in the first phase. Health, police, municipal and fire personnel as well as the elderly will be vaccinated in the first phase. Eatala said software is also ready to administer second dose 28 days after administering the first dose.