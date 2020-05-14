As many as seven people in Goa tested for novel coronavirus infection, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Thursday. Goa was earlier declared a green zone by the Centre as there was no active coronavirus case in the state.

The seven patients were undergoing treatment at the dedicated COVID-19 facility in South Goa from Thursday morning. Out of the seven new patients, five belongs to one family — a husband, wife, their two children and granddaughter. The one-year-old granddaughter was the youngest coronavirus patient in Goa. They returned to Goa from Maharashtra’s Solapur district after lockdown norms were eased. The other two COVID-19 cases are both truck drivers, returning from Mumbai and Gujarat.

All seven had initially tested positive in the TrueNat COVID-19 testing and were then sent to Goa Medical College late night for the second RT-PCR test confirmatory tests.

Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant told that contact tracing of all the seven new COVID-19 positive cases was on.

On May 1, Goa was declared as green zone after all the seven COVID-19 patients previously found in the state recovered. Till date Goa has tested 6151 persons of whom 14 have tested positive. The state now has seven active cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in India increased to 78,003. At present, there were 49,219 active COVID-19 patients in the country. As many as 26,235 people were recovered from the disease. The number of deaths rose to 2,549.

