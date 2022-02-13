NEW DELHI : Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday informed that over 70% of India's adolescents in the 15-18 age group have received the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine so far.

"Young India further strengthening the world's largest vaccination drive. Over 70% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of Covid19 vaccine," Mandaviya said.

The health minister also appealed to all those in this age group who are eligible for vaccination to get inoculated at the earliest.

"I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest," he added.

Latest health ministry data showed over 1.47 crore beneficiaries in the 15 to 18 age group are fully vaccinated.

With the administration of more than 49.16 lakh doses in a span of 24 hours, the cumulative Covid-19 vaccine doses administered in the country have exceeded 172.81 crore, according to provisional reports till 7 am.

The estimated population of beneficiaries in the 15-18 age group is 7.4 crore for 2021-22, according to the Registrar General of India.

Vaccination of children aged between 15 and 18 began from 3 January across the country.

