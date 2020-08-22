Home >News >India >70 deaths, 5,375 fresh virus cases in UP; total count 1,82,456
People wait in a queue give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 (AP)
People wait in a queue give their nasal swab samples to test for COVID-19 (AP)

70 deaths, 5,375 fresh virus cases in UP; total count 1,82,456

1 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2020, 06:25 PM IST PTI

  • Total number of death toll in the state has now reached the mark of 2,867 with 1.82 lakh positive cases so far
  • The number of active cases is now 48,294 while 1,31,295 people have recovered from the disease

LUCKNOW : Seventy more people died from coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday as the state reported its highest daily count of 5,375 cases, pushing the number of infections to 1,82,456, according to a Health Department bulletin.

So far, the infection has claimed 2,867 lives, it said.

Among the fresh fatalities in the past 24 hours, 15 were reported from Lucknow; six each from Allahabad and Bareilly; four each from Gorakhpur, Varanasi and Pilibhit; three each in Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Kushinagar, the bulletin said.

The maximum cases were reported from Lucknow (769), followed by Gorakhpur (363) and Allahabad (300), the bulletin said, adding that the state recorded 5,375 infections on Saturday.

The number of active cases is now 48,294 while 1,31,295 people have recovered from the disease, it said.

On Friday, 1,24,274 samples were tested, taking the total number of COVID-19 tests done in the state to over 44 lakhs.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
Uttar Pradesh State assembly speaker Hridaya Narain Dixit holds a meeting with concerned officials regarding COVID-19 and security at Vidhan Sabha in Lucknow (ANI)

Uttar Pradesh govt to table 17 important Bills in Assembly tomorrow

4 min read . 21 Aug 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout