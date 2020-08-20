70% heart surgeries for children delayed due to covid-19

The covid-19 crisis has delayed heart surgeries for thousands of children across the country. Doctors say there’s been a 70% reduction in the number of surgeries on children due to the disruption in hospitals since March. In most hospitals, elective cardiac surgery was stopped and intensive care unit (ICU) resources were diverted towards covid care. Further, covid restrictions on travel made it hard for patients to reach hospitals.

Over two lakh children in India are born with congenital heart disease (CHD) every year, and about 30,000 CHD surgeries are performed on children annually. The common problems among children are either a hole in the heart or narrowing of one of the main vessels. These require immediate surgical intervention, which, if delayed, can affect their lungs irreversibly. Defects like pulmonary atresia, critical coarctation, critical aortic stenosis and transposition of great arteries need surgery within hours to days after birth.

“If such conditions are treated at the right time, children are cured for life. Most paediatric cardiac centres are in select metro cities and reaching there from distant smaller places has become extremely difficult due to covid restrictions," Dr Neeraj Awasthy, in-charge of paediatric cardiology, Max Superspeciality Hospital, Delhi.

Renowned cardiac surgeon and chairman of Narayana Health Dr Devi Prasad Shetty said thousands of children in India are waiting for heart surgery since March. “The disruption has been huge. Parents from rural areas are not coming due to the travel restrictions and financial hardships," said Dr. Shetty.

The disruption in medical procedures in hospitals since March has resulted in large backlog of emergency cases and shortage of ICU beds. Consequently, the waiting period has gone up. “Most of the cardiac hospitals are currently doing only emergency surgeries. In our hospitals, we would do 300 surgeries a month. Now it’s just 100. We do not know how many children are dying for want of timely treatment," said Dr M Jayranganath, professor of paediatric cardiology at Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiology and senior consultant, Apollo Hospitals.

Mumbai’s Jupiter Hospital had to postpone two camps in rural areas of Maharashtra after the lockdown in March and they are unlikely to resume before December 2020. “Many children will not be diagnosed for heart conditions for nine months. About 70%-80% of our patients come from the rest of Maharashtra. Now we see only 20% of these patients," said Dr Srinivas L, interventional paediatric cardiologist, Jupiter Hospital, Thane (Mumbai).

There has also been an escalation in treatment costs as hospitals have to comply with covid-19 protocols and expenses have gone up.

“We have been dealing mostly with urgent cases, newborns who were denied care at general hospitals or who needed immediate surgeries," said Dr Manvinder Singh Sachdev, senior consultant, paediatrics cardiology, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. Many children born with a hole in the heart require surgery within three months. He said he’s now seeing babies eight months and older still awaiting surgery as they could not be brought to hospitals in cities during lockdown. “Owing to this delay, many children become inoperable and those who are still operable carry the risk of low outcomes post surgery," he said.

