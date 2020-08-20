70% heart surgeries for children delayed due to covid-19

“We have been dealing mostly with urgent cases, newborns who were denied care at general hospitals or who needed immediate surgeries," said Dr Manvinder Singh Sachdev, senior consultant, paediatrics cardiology, Medanta Hospital, Gurugram. Many children born with a hole in the heart require surgery within three months. He said he’s now seeing babies eight months and older still awaiting surgery as they could not be brought to hospitals in cities during lockdown. “Owing to this delay, many children become inoperable and those who are still operable carry the risk of low outcomes post surgery," he said.