Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's 70-hours-a-week formula didn't sink well with the netizens and sparked a major debate on social media. Many young entrepreneurs have also reacted to Narayana Murthy's advice for youngsters to work 70 hours a week.

While many entrepreneurs like Ola Cabs co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal supported Murthy's comments, others like Ashneer Grover expressed a different opinion. Bhavish Aggarwal seconded Narayana Murthy's viewpoint and said that this is the time for India's young generation to go all in and build in one generation what other nations built over many generations.

Raising the issue of overtime pay, Basant Maheshwari co-founder and partner at Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP, questioned industry leaders whether employees would be paid for their 70 hour per week of work or not.

“Yeh Murthy aur Jindal sahib employees ko paisa 70 hour/week ka denge ki paisa sirf 48hour/week ka hi milega," he wrote on X.