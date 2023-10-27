Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's advice for youngsters to work for 70 hours a week sparked a huge debate on the internet

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy's 70-hours-a-week formula didn't sink well with the netizens and sparked a major debate on social media. Many young entrepreneurs have also reacted to Narayana Murthy's advice for youngsters to work 70 hours a week.

While many entrepreneurs like Ola Cabs co-founder Bhavish Aggarwal supported Murthy's comments, others like Ashneer Grover expressed a different opinion. Bhavish Aggarwal seconded Narayana Murthy's viewpoint and said that this is the time for India's young generation to go all in and build in one generation what other nations built over many generations.

Raising the issue of overtime pay, Basant Maheshwari co-founder and partner at Basant Maheshwari Wealth Advisers LLP, questioned industry leaders whether employees would be paid for their 70 hour per week of work or not.

“Yeh Murthy aur Jindal sahib employees ko paisa 70 hour/week ka denge ki paisa sirf 48hour/week ka hi milega," he wrote on X.

Chirag Barjatiya, founder of Project FitCo pointed out other factors that make Narayana Murthy's advice difficult to implement. He pointed out towards long hours spent on travelling and the poor transport system as a major problem for working 70 hours in a week.

However, a majority of social media users are calling out factors like work conditions, work-life balance, low pay, and high cost of living as reasons that make 70 hours a week an unachievable target.

One X user pointed out the stark contrast between the work duration suggested by him and the low salary provided by employers.

“Thank you Narayana Murthy sir for being a mass recruiter, employing millions of Indian youth and giving them a platform to succeed in life but 70 hour work week bro?? for 3.75LPA in bangalore? just enjoy ur life now saar, don't force the youth to pick up hammer and sickle," commented @mxtaverse on X, formerly Twitter.

Another X user pointed towards low pay in IT and corporate sector that may deter people from working long hours.

“Narayana Murthy wants youth to ‘work 70 hours/week’ to up India’s productivity By that logic, wouldn't 140 hours be even better? No need to rest mind & body—what a waste of time! Let youth slog, so ur bank balance can soar even more Just problematic, hyper-capitalist suggestion," wrote another user on X.

"Happy to see youngsters already listening to the advice of Mr #NarayanaMurthy and non-stop working on social media from the last 24 hours. While trying to prove him wrong they will hit the 70-hour target. By the way, are #Infosys employees well paid and work for 70 hours," wrote another X user.

Another user suggested the need to improve the low employment rate in India which is affecting India's labour productivity.

Narayana Murthy's comment came on work culture as he expressed concern about India's low productivity. He mentioned the 70-hour work every week for youngsters in interaction with former Infosys CFO Mohandas Pai on the first episode of 3one4 Capital’s podcast ‘The Record’.

