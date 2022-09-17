New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that about 70% of loans disbursed under the Mudra scheme has been received by women entrepreneurs.

Addressing a conference on self help groups at Karahal, Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister said that under the Mudra scheme, about ₹19 trillion in loans have been provided to small businesses across the country.

“About 70% of this money has been received by women entrepreneurs. I am happy that due to such efforts of the government, the role of women in the economic decisions of the household is increasing today," he said.

Talking about the Jan Dhan bank accounts, the PM Modi said that it has become a huge medium of women empowerment in the country. “Today, the names of women are attached in the houses received under PM Awas Yojana. Our government has enabled more than 2 crore women in the country to become house owners," the prime minister said, adding that, “The economic empowerment of women empowers them equally in society."

He also handed over bank loan sanction letters to SHG members and kits under the Jal Jeevan Mission were also handed over by him. About one lakh women who are members of SHGs were present on the occasion and about 43 lakh women were connected from various centres.

Modi said the success of any sector is directly linked with the increased representation of women.

He inaugurated four Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTG) skilling centres under PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana.