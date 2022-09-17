70% Mudra loans disbursed to women entrepreneurs: PM Modi1 min read . Updated: 17 Sep 2022, 04:29 PM IST
The prime minister said that under the Mudra scheme, about ₹19 trillion in loans have been provided to small businesses across the country.
The prime minister said that under the Mudra scheme, about ₹19 trillion in loans have been provided to small businesses across the country.
Listen to this article
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that about 70% of loans disbursed under the Mudra scheme has been received by women entrepreneurs.