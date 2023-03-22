70% of billionaires are self-made and only 30% legacy

As many as 247 self-made women made it to the list this year, down by 22 from last year. Among them, China dominated the list with 81% of women billionaires coming from the country. Oklahoma-based Diane Hendricks, 76, became the richest self made woman in the world for the first time with a wealth of $17 billion. Meanwhile, Francoise Bettencourt Meyers, L'Oreal, is the richest woman in the world with $80 billion.