Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya today said that 70% of India's adult population has been administered the first shot of the Covid vaccine.

"Strong Nation, Rapid Vaccination: India has administered the first dose of #COVID19 vaccine on 70% of the population. Under PM @NarendraModiji, India is achieving new landmarks in the fight against the pandemic. Keep it up India, let us fight Corona," the minister said in a tweet.

With the administration of 23,46,176 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, the cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered has exceeded 90.79 crore as per provisional reports till 7 am.

Meanwhile, India today registered 20,799 fresh infections and 180 fresh fatalities. With the fresh cases, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 3,38,34,70 while the death toll climbed to 4,48,997. The active cases declined to 2,64,458, the lowest in 200 days, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated at 8 am today.

The active cases comprise 0.78 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.89 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the ministry said.

