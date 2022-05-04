70% of Indian office workers feel work pressure due to labour shortage: Report

70% of Indian office workers feel work pressure due to labour shortage: Report2 min read . 12:54 PM IST
- Employees around the world are incredibly burnt out by having to take on more work due to colleagues resigning and various monotonous tasks
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
70% of office workers in India are feeling increased pressure at work due to their colleagues resigning in the past year, the highest in any region, according to a new study commissioned by UiPath, an enterprise automation software company.
70% of office workers in India are feeling increased pressure at work due to their colleagues resigning in the past year, the highest in any region, according to a new study commissioned by UiPath, an enterprise automation software company.
UiPath’s 2022 Office Worker Survey also found that monotonous tasks are amplifying employee unhappiness and uncertainty and that employees would welcome new processes and technologies such as automation to allow them to focus on work that matters.
UiPath’s 2022 Office Worker Survey also found that monotonous tasks are amplifying employee unhappiness and uncertainty and that employees would welcome new processes and technologies such as automation to allow them to focus on work that matters.
“Automation is one powerful key to unlocking worker productivity. Employees around the world are incredibly burnt out by having to take on more work due to colleagues resigning and various monotonous tasks. In India, seventy-nine percent of respondents reported that they have had to take up to six new tasks or responsibilities outside of their job description due to coworkers resigning,’’ said Anil Bhasin, managing director and vice president, UiPath India, and South Asia. “99% feel automating certain tasks can improve their job performance by saving time, increasing productivity, and creating opportunities to focus on more important work. The way we work must change," he added.
“Automation is one powerful key to unlocking worker productivity. Employees around the world are incredibly burnt out by having to take on more work due to colleagues resigning and various monotonous tasks. In India, seventy-nine percent of respondents reported that they have had to take up to six new tasks or responsibilities outside of their job description due to coworkers resigning,’’ said Anil Bhasin, managing director and vice president, UiPath India, and South Asia. “99% feel automating certain tasks can improve their job performance by saving time, increasing productivity, and creating opportunities to focus on more important work. The way we work must change," he added.
The third annual UiPath survey of global office workers uncovered the impact that the Great Resignation is having on employees’ roles and responsibilities, career trajectories, and overall experience. The assessment found that office workers are feeling increased pressure at work because their colleagues are quitting. The pressure is the highest in India with 70% of workers reporting the same. Alarmingly, 74% of Indian and 68% of global respondents reported that they do not know what their responsibilities are anymore, because things at work have changed so much since their coworkers quit.
The third annual UiPath survey of global office workers uncovered the impact that the Great Resignation is having on employees’ roles and responsibilities, career trajectories, and overall experience. The assessment found that office workers are feeling increased pressure at work because their colleagues are quitting. The pressure is the highest in India with 70% of workers reporting the same. Alarmingly, 74% of Indian and 68% of global respondents reported that they do not know what their responsibilities are anymore, because things at work have changed so much since their coworkers quit.
73% of Indian respondents said they are interested or could be swayed into looking for a new job in the next six months. About two in five (41%) said they are currently applying for another job, or have had interviews with another company in the past six months. Local office workers are motivated to seek a new position due to increased pressure on work/life balance (44%), spending too much time on administrative tasks (37%), and lack of employee recognition (28%).
73% of Indian respondents said they are interested or could be swayed into looking for a new job in the next six months. About two in five (41%) said they are currently applying for another job, or have had interviews with another company in the past six months. Local office workers are motivated to seek a new position due to increased pressure on work/life balance (44%), spending too much time on administrative tasks (37%), and lack of employee recognition (28%).
91% of Indian respondents contend that incorporating automation—including training on automation—could help their organization attract new and retain existing talent. 86% of respondents in India reported that their organizations offer employees access to AI or automated tools. This is the highest in any region polled.
91% of Indian respondents contend that incorporating automation—including training on automation—could help their organization attract new and retain existing talent. 86% of respondents in India reported that their organizations offer employees access to AI or automated tools. This is the highest in any region polled.