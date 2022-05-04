70% of Indian office workers feel work pressure due to labour shortage: Report

“Automation is one powerful key to unlocking worker productivity. Employees around the world are incredibly burnt out by having to take on more work due to colleagues resigning and various monotonous tasks. In India, seventy-nine percent of respondents reported that they have had to take up to six new tasks or responsibilities outside of their job description due to coworkers resigning,’’ said Anil Bhasin, managing director and vice president, UiPath India, and South Asia. “99% feel automating certain tasks can improve their job performance by saving time, increasing productivity, and creating opportunities to focus on more important work. The way we work must change," he added.

