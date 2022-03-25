70% of long Covid patients experience these two symptoms: Study

The other problematic factor of the pandemic is the prolonged symptoms caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Numerous people in the world have not just experienced dreadful symptoms during the initial phase but even after the recovery. As per the doctors and scientists, hair fall, fatigue, respiratory issues are some of the common symptoms that come under long covid symptoms. However, as researchers have continued to delve deeper into the other symptoms caused by coronavirus infection, they found two prominent symptoms that dominate 70% of the cases of the long Covid.