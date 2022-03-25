70% of long Covid patients experience these two symptoms: Study

With the resurge in Covid-19 cases in the US, the World Health Organization has cautioned governments to take the Covid pandemic seriously. Besides, Covid vaccine manufacturing firm Moderna Inc has also said that there are chances one in five that new Covid-19 variants will arise that are more dangerous than the current versions.
The other problematic factor of the pandemic is the prolonged symptoms caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Numerous people in the world have not just experienced dreadful symptoms during the initial phase but even after the recovery. As per the doctors and scientists, hair fall, fatigue, respiratory issues are some of the common symptoms that come under long covid symptoms. However, as researchers have continued to delve deeper into the other symptoms caused by coronavirus infection, they found two prominent symptoms that dominate 70% of the cases of the long Covid.
According to the researchers at the University of Cambridge, memory problems and lack of concentration are the two most common symptoms detected in a large part of the population. The detailed study revealed that about one out of every 10 Covid-19 patients suffers from some of the other neurological issues following the initial infections. The symptoms can be either permanent or can last up to one year.
Other long Covid-19 symptoms may include--shortness of breath, joint pain, chest pain, cough, insomnia, anxiety, tingling sensation on the skin, and fatigue.
