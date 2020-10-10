70% of reverse migrants want to go back to cities

Migrants who went home during the lockdown saw their incomes drop by as much as 94% and an overwhelming majority of them are ready to return to the cities, a survey by a team of retired government officers and academics found.

The survey on covid’s impact on reverse migrants captured data from six states—Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. It showed that salaried and regular waged migrants who had returned were the worst hit, while casual labourers in non-farm sectors suffered the least.

The survey was conducted by the Inferential Survey Statistics and Research Foundation founded by people including B.B. Singh, a retired deputy director general of the National Sample Survey Office (NSSO); and N.K. Sahu, former economic adviser to the rural development ministry.

Incomes of returnees dropped by 85% on an average, and by 94% in Jharkhand and UP, the survey showed.

It said nearly 70% of so-called reverse migrants are ready to return to cities and towns for work—a figure that goes up to more than 90% in UP and Jharkhand. The lack of income opportunities in villages, renewed job offers from employers with the same or higher wages (33%) and hope of getting a job (41%) were cited as other reasons for the desire to return despite the increasing spread of covid-19.

Government data claims that more than 10 million people went home after the lockdown, although experts and civil society groups say the number is much larger.

According to the survey, while reverse migrants repor-ted an overall 85% decline in income in their native places when compared with their previous workspace, salaried wage earners saw the maximum setback at 88%. In UP, it went down 100%, Odisha 93% and Jharkhand 89%.

Similarly, the migrants who were earlier self-employed saw incomes dip by 86% cumulatively across the six states. Self-employed migrants from UP and Chhattisgarh reported a 100% drop in income. Casual agricultural labourers and casual non-farm labourers saw a drop of 62.5% and 56.9%, respectively. This indicates that livelihood options for the salaried and self-employed are extremely limited in rural India.

“The median age of migrant male heads and female heads is just 26 years and 27 years, respectively. Among the migrant states surveyed, Chhattisgarh migrants are the youngest with a median age of 25 and the youngest female heads, with a median age of 23. Migration of workers in such a large scale and in young age is an important indicator for authorities at the state and central levels to take suitable action for the creation of opportunities for employment locally," the report said.

While nearly 68% overall are ready to return to work, migrants from UP (89.31%) and Jharkhand (92.31%) are willing to return the most. Workers in West Bengal (35%) and Odisha (59%) are the most hesitant.

“State-wise distribution has a sizeable difference in willingness to go back, and the first reason is the push and pull factor. In Jharkhand, the highest percentage of migrants, a whopping 92.3% want to go back, and among them, 98.7% see employment opportunity therein. (Here) the push factor is tremendous. This analysis also draws attention to the perceived demand of migrants in place of migration and the employers’ willingness to give employment on the same and more wages," the report said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via