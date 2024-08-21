‘70 years of our diplomatic relations,’ says PM Modi before embarking on Poland and Ukraine visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday, will embark on a key two-nation visit to Poland and Ukraine.

Livemint
Published21 Aug 2024, 09:33 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi before departing for his two-nation visit on Wednesday. (Photo from X)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi before departing for his two-nation visit on Wednesday. (Photo from X)(HT_PRINT)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a departure statement on Wednesday ahead of his three-day visit to Poland and Ukraine. The statement read, “Today, I am embarking on an official visit to the Republic of Poland and Ukraine. My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations.”

The statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, “Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership.” 

According to the MEA statement, the Prime Minister will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland. 

Also Read | ‘Harsh lesson’: Congress slams PM Modi, BJP-RSS on lateral entry row

“From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine,” the MEA statement said.

Ahead of the two-nation visit, Modi said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Prime Minister asserted that he looks forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with the Ukraine President and to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Also Read | Top Events of the Day: PM Modi to visit Ukraine, Poland, Bharat Bandh, and more

On the first two days of his diplomatic two-nation visit, PM Modi will stay in Poland, followed by a visit to Ukraine's Kyiv. He will take off for the Ukrainian capital on August 22 from Warsaw.

PM Modi's departure statement on social media platform X reads, “I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President @ZelenskyyUa. This visit will be an opportunity to build on the earlier discussions with him and deepening the India-Ukraine friendship. We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict [sic].”

Also Read | PM Modi’s visit to Poland: European Parliament member calls it ‘very important’

Hoping for an early return of peace and stability in the region, Modi hoped this diplomatic visit would be meaningful as India strives to bring productive development as a friend and partner.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:21 Aug 2024, 09:33 AM IST
HomeNewsIndia‘70 years of our diplomatic relations,’ says PM Modi before embarking on Poland and Ukraine visit

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    140.35
    11:14 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    5 (3.69%)

    Tata Steel

    152.35
    11:15 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    -1.65 (-1.07%)

    Bandhan Bank

    202.00
    11:14 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    4.95 (2.51%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation

    351.95
    11:14 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    2.4 (0.69%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    PNB Housing Finance

    871.25
    10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    60.7 (7.49%)

    Just Dial

    1,354.15
    10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    87.65 (6.92%)

    ADANI WILMAR

    381.15
    10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    23.45 (6.56%)

    Capri Global Capital

    219.50
    10:12 AM | 21 AUG 2024
    13.1 (6.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market Value Up Icon

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,959.001,571.00
      Chennai
      74,031.001,216.00
      Delhi
      73,312.00-143.00
      Kolkata
      73,672.00502.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.06
      Chennai
      100.85/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      OPEN IN APP
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue