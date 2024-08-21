Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a departure statement on Wednesday ahead of his three-day visit to Poland and Ukraine. The statement read, “Today, I am embarking on an official visit to the Republic of Poland and Ukraine. My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our diplomatic relations." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said, "Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship. I look forward to meeting my friend Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda to further advance our partnership."

According to the MEA statement, the Prime Minister will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland.

“From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine," the MEA statement said.

Ahead of the two-nation visit, Modi said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Prime Minister asserted that he looks forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with the Ukraine President and to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

On the first two days of his diplomatic two-nation visit, PM Modi will stay in Poland, followed by a visit to Ukraine's Kyiv. He will take off for the Ukrainian capital on August 22 from Warsaw.

PM Modi's departure statement on social media platform X reads, “I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President @ZelenskyyUa. This visit will be an opportunity to build on the earlier discussions with him and deepening the India-Ukraine friendship. We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict [sic]."