Ujjain minor rape case: '700 CCTV footages, 4 sleepless nights' is how MP cops arrested accused
Madhya Pradesh Police would take legal action against the locals who denied help to the girl. Two policemen donated blood to the girl, helping her survive, and the police officer who solved the case wants to adopt the girl. the report added.
The Madhya Pradesh Police has informed that to arrest the accused in the sexual violation of a minor in Ujjain, had gone through a total of seven hundred CCTV footages and talked to over dozens of people in order to zero in on the prime accused-Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver.