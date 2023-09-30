The Madhya Pradesh Police has informed that to arrest the accused in the sexual violation of a minor in Ujjain, had gone through a total of seven hundred CCTV footages and talked to over dozens of people in order to zero in on the prime accused-Bharat Soni, an auto-rickshaw driver. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the Special Court in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain has sent the prime accused in the minor rape case, Bharat Soni, to a seven-day judicial remand, on Saturday. The prime accused was presented before the Special Court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

According to media reports, the Madhya Pradesh Police went through over CCTV camera footages before they found links to the main accused Bharat Soni. The incident of sexual violation of a minor surfaced when it was reported that the minor girl in despair had sought help from local residents, who only stared at the bleeding girl and shoo-ed her away. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A Madhya Pradesh police inspector was interviewed by NDTV who informed ‘30-35 people were engaged in cyber investigation, no one slept for three to four days’.

The Madhya Pradesh Police have also registered a case against another auto driver, Rakesh Malviya, because the survivor boarded his auto at some point after the crime was committed but Malviya did not inform the police despite her condition.

“During questioning, some crucial facts came to light. Notably, a bloodstain was found in the backseat of the auto-rickshaw. The auto driver confessed that he was with the girl at the time of the incident. Even after this, we continued our investigation, and we have managed to determine that the girl is from Satna," the Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Sachin Sharm told news agency ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The father of the man arrested for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl here on Friday demanded capital punishment for his son, while the local bar association appealed that no lawyer should defend him in the court.

The NDTV report also informed that the Madhya Pradesh Police would take legal action against the locals who denied help to the girl.

Two policemen donated blood to the girl, helping her survive, and the police officer who solved the case wants to adopt the girl. the report added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

