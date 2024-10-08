President Droupadi Murmu presented the 70th National Film Awards on Tuesday, October 8. Some of the notable figures to win the national awards were AR Rahman, Nithya Menen, Pritam Chakraborty, Arijit Singh, Neena Gupta and Rishab Shetty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

President Droupadi Murmu emphasised the role of films and social media in society while conferring awards to the winners.

"I believe that films and social media are strong mediums to bring change in society. These mediums have the strongest impact on society. All the awarded films might seem different but all of them have a glimpse of India. They reflect the rich heritage and culture of the country," said President Droupadi Murmu.

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was honoured with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

Film director and producer Mani Ratnam received the award for Ponniyin Selvan I, which received the Best Film award. The movie was on a Tamil language historical novel by Kalki. Ratnam expressed his gratitude.

“I feel good. It’s an honour, receiving it from the President of India. Obviously, you feel very happy about it. Looking forward to it," Mani Ratnam said.

AR Rahman received his seventh national award for the film Ponniyin Selvan. He expressed his gratitude towards producer Mani Ratnam.

“This award is special and it is my seventh National Film Award. My first National Film Award was for the film 'Roja' with Mani Ratnam. This film is also with him. Whenever I work with him it is very special, he gets the best out of all of us," Rahman said.

Actress Nithya Menen received the Best Actress in Leading Role Award for the Tamil language film Thiruchitrabalam. Menen dedicated her award to her entire team of Thiruchitrabalam.

“It feels wonderful and is very special. It is a very important moment in our lives as artists... I would like to dedicate the award to my co-stars and the entire team of Thiruchitrambalam," Nithya Menen said.

Actor Rishabh Shetty won the Best Actor award for the film Kantara. He thanked his audience and emphasised on the role of films on the society.

"Every film has an impact. Our motive is to make films which bring about a change or impact in society... I thank the audience... National Awards are a very prestigious reward for an artist," Shetty said.

Actor Pawan Malhotra bagged the Best Actor in a Supporting Role for the Haryanvi film Fouji. He dedicated his award to the Indian Army.

"Winning the National Award is a big deal. This is my second National Award, the first one being in 1998. I have won this award for Fouja... I have worked in amazing films, played amazing roles, and worked with outstanding directors, but Fouja has been the closest to my heart... I give all credit to the Indian Army," Malhotra said.

Music Direcor and Composer Pritam thanked his family on winning National Award.