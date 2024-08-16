70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor award for Kantara

  • Actor Rishab Shetty clinched the Best Actor award for his blockbuster film 'Kantara' at the 70th National Film Awards

Livemint
Published16 Aug 2024, 03:04 PM IST
Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty.
Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty.(PTI)

South films actor Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for his blockbuster film ‘Kantara’ at the 70th National Film Awards.

The winners of the National Film Awards were announced by the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

The Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh. While Nithya bagged the honour for her role in Tamil film ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, Manasi won the award for the Gujarati film ‘Kutch Express’.

The movie ‘Kantara’, set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, follows the character of Shetty, who essays the role of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award. 

The jury included - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury. 

 

First Published:16 Aug 2024, 03:04 PM IST
