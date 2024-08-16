70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor award for Kantara

South films actor Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for his blockbuster film ‘Kantara’ at the 70th National Film Awards. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The winners of the National Film Awards were announced by the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh. While Nithya bagged the honour for her role in Tamil film ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, Manasi won the award for the Gujarati film ‘Kutch Express’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie ‘Kantara’, set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, follows the character of Shetty, who essays the role of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.