Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ News / India/  70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor award for Kantara

70th National Film Awards: Rishabh Shetty wins Best Actor award for Kantara

Livemint

  • Actor Rishab Shetty clinched the Best Actor award for his blockbuster film 'Kantara' at the 70th National Film Awards

Kannada actor Rishabh Shetty.

South films actor Rishab Shetty won the Best Actor award for his blockbuster film ‘Kantara’ at the 70th National Film Awards.

The winners of the National Film Awards were announced by the ministry of information and broadcasting (I&B) at a press conference in New Delhi on Friday.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes!

Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates
Instant Apply

The Best Actress award was shared by Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh. While Nithya bagged the honour for her role in Tamil film ‘Thiruchitrambalam’, Manasi won the award for the Gujarati film ‘Kutch Express’.

The movie ‘Kantara’, set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, follows the character of Shetty, who essays the role of a Kambala champion, who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer.

Kantara also won the 'Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment' award.

The jury included - Rahul Rawail, Chairperson of the Feature Film Jury; Nila Madhab Panda, Chairperson of the Non-Feature Film Jury and Gangadhar Mudalair, Chairperson of the Best Writing on Cinema Jury.

Compare & Apply for Credit Cards!

icon Instant Approval
icon Wide Choices
Apply Now
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.