71.8% students clear SSLC exams in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Karnataka primary and secondary education minister S.Suresh Kumar on Monday said that 71.80% of students who appeared passed their 10th grade state board exams this year as against 73.70% last year.

He said that out of the 8,11,050 students who appeared for the SSLC (secondary school leaving certificate) exams, 5,82,316 have passed.

The exams were held from 25 June to 5 July amid fears of putting the lives of students at risk due to the pandemic.

"These students appeared for the exams even amid the fear of coronavirus and I appreciate them on behalf of the entire state," Kumar said.

The decision to conduct exams was criticised by political parties, parents and guardians who accused the government of trying to use young students to prove a point that the covid-19 situation in the state was under control.

The covid-19-induced lockdown had forced the closure of schools and students were forced to depend on online classes and other tools to revise.

Government schools registered a pass percentage of 72.79%, while it was 70.60% in unaided schools and 82.31% in private schools, Kumar said.

Over 300 students scored over 620 out of 625 marks, including six who secured 625. A total of 1,550 schools including government,aided and private ones, secured 100% results as against 1,626 las year, the minister shared.

There were at least 59 people above the age of 50 who appeared for the exams of which only two passed.

Kumar said that the Centre was deliberating on proposals to reopen schools in September but there is no decision by the state government.

Karnataka has seen a sharp surge in cases since the beginning of July and accounts for the third highest number of active cases in the country.

Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa had also tested positive and was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

He was discharged from hospital on Monday after he tested negative and will now be under home quarantine.

Meanwhile the state health minister and two other members of the cabinet have also tested positive. Former chief minister Siddaramaiah is also undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Kumar said that all those students who couldn't appear for the exams will be treated as fresh candidates in the upcoming supplementary exams that will be held later.

