71% increase in medical colleges since 2014: health ministry

The ministry has urged top private hospitals across the country to provide quality, affordable medical education by setting up their medical colleges
New Delhi
There has been an increase of 71% in medical colleges from 387 before 2014 to 660 till date, the health ministry said on Friday.
The government said that there has also been an increase of 97% in MBBS seats from 51,348 before 2014 to 101,043. Out of this, 52,778 are available in govt medical colleges and 48,265 seats are available in private medical colleges.
“Time changed; country changed! MBBS seats crossed 1 lakh! 110% increase in PG seats also," tweeted union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday.
The ministry has urged top private hospitals across the country to provide quality, affordable medical education by setting up their medical colleges.
Recently, Mandaviya chaired a meeting with around 62 well reputed hospitals such as Medanta, Kokilaben, Apollo, Amrita, Breach Candy, Jaslok etc to discuss the matter.
These hospitals provide optimum medical treatment but have not ventured into providing medical education.
“We have suggested a few of top corporate hospitals to set up their medical colleges. The idea is to create greater options of medical education in India and thus Indian students does not have to travel aboard to pursue MBBS," said Mandaviya.
