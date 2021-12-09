New Delhi: Globally, about 66% of marketers expect their budgets to increase next year, while 71% of Indian marketers anticipate a rise in their budgets, according to a report on marketers’ strategies and challenges.

Marketers in countries like France see it at 75% and the US at 68%, said digital marketing agency DCMN which has released its Growth Guide. The research was conducted in October this year by Censuswide on behalf of DCMN.

DCMN, headquartered in Berlin, launched its India operations in 2016 and has worked with brands such as Truecaller, upGrad and Faasos

The survey included close to 600 in-house marketers in the US, the UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany and India.

The research shows that 62% of Indian marketers are more focused on long-term branding efforts, versus 33% for performance-oriented goals. This is in line with global figures, at 65% versus 31%. It added that while 71% of Indian marketers expect budgets to increase, 23% fell it is likely to remain the same and 6% said it will decrease.

It added that a vast majority of Indian respondents, about 93%, are planning to increase their spending on marketing agencies in the next 12 months. Besides, budgets will also be directed towards experimenting with new formats and advertising channels. Outside of digital advertising, the three channels Indian marketers plan to focus on and invest in the most are mobile advertising, podcasts and linear TV, it added.

In India, mobile is most popular for marketers with 63% saying they plan to invest in this channel.

The new year is also likely to come with new challenges. As advertising campaigns grow ever more complex, marketers in India are most concerned about managing and reconciling large amounts of data across channels.

Keeping up with privacy regulations comes in second place, as policies targeting iOS (Apple's operating system) and the future of cookies are set to reshape the marketing world, it said.

Bindu Balakrishnan, country head, India at DCMN said, "both in India and in other countries around the world, we’re seeing that branding efforts remain top of mind for marketers. It’s also clear that brands still have huge faith in linear TV, with mobile advertising and TV set to be some of the most popular channels for marketers to invest in next year."

