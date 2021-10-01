NEW DELHI : With covid-19 vaccination drive in full steam across the world, nearly 73% of millennial Indians would like to travel to international destinations with fewer covid cases, a travel sentiment tracker said.

About 67% would want to go to destinations with easy covid policies and protocols, according to Business Of Travel Trade (BOTT), a media platform that tracks patterns of Indian travellers. It said pent-up travel demand will contribute to this growth.

A majority, 66% of millennial travellers, are likely to travel to Thailand as soon as it opens up. “We have started receiving queries for international travel for the upcoming holiday season but travellers are cautious too with respect to Covid restrictions, better connectivity and in selection of international destinations. It is not at all surprising that Thailand is a preferred destination for Indians who wish to travel for the purpose of tourism, shopping, golf, meetings or wellness and I am confident that it will be one of the first to pick up outbound traffic from India," says Riaz Munshi, president, Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI).

The tracker has mapped data from about 7,800 millennial travellers across the country for over a period of five weeks in the months of August and September 2021. It shows 61% millennials would look for better connectivity when selecting international travel destinations while 27% would prefer short-haul destinations. 38% millennial travellers would base their decisions on attractive destination campaigns highlighting their unique features and offerings, the tracker says.

According to the survey, 83% of millennials would prefer beach destinations for their next holidays followed by wellness and spa destinations and staycation at hotels and resorts at 65% and 53% respectively. Interestingly, 48% of millennials opted for golf destinations and 43% of them went for shopping destinations.

