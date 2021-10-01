73% millennials looking to travel abroad when borders open: Report

A majority, 66% of millennial travellers, are likely to travel to Thailand as soon as it opens up. “We have started receiving queries for international travel for the upcoming holiday season but travellers are cautious too with respect to Covid restrictions, better connectivity and in selection of international destinations. It is not at all surprising that Thailand is a preferred destination for Indians who wish to travel for the purpose of tourism, shopping, golf, meetings or wellness and I am confident that it will be one of the first to pick up outbound traffic from India," says Riaz Munshi, president, Outbound Tour Operators Association of India (OTOAI).

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}