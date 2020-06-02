At least 73% of coronavirus deaths are linked with co-morbidity issues, the health ministry said today. The death toll in India rose to 5,598 today, according to the latest data released by ministry of health and family welfare. At least 205 people succumbed to death in last 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus patients in India increased 198,706 on Tuesday. The states continued to add over 8,000 case in last 24 hours. The death toll in the country increased 5,598. On the brighter side, the number of coronavirus patients recovered from the infection zoomed to 95,527. At least 48% of the total coronavirus patients were cured from the deadly virus, the health ministry said.

Meanwhile, India has approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug remdesivir for emergency use in treating COVID-19 patients, the health ministry confirmed today. Remdesivir is the first drug to show improvement in COVID-19 patients in formal clinical trials.

Timely detection of cases and proper clinical management are the reasons behind such low mortality rates in India, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, health ministry. "In 'Unlock 1' situation we have to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour to live with the virus by taking adequate precautions," said the health ministry.

"We reassure you that there is no under-reporting of deaths. It is also important for us to understand that whether a death is due to COVID-19 or not, because we need to tackle that body with a different protocol," Agarwal said today.

India has been very good in reduction of motality rate compared to other nation, said Nivedita Gupta, scientist at ICMR. Coronavirus pandemic in India far away from the peak, said the Indian Council of Medical Research. Our preventive measures to curtail COVID-19 have been very effective, added Gupta, scientist at ICMR.

India ramped up its coronavirus testing facility. At present, the country is conducting 1.2 lakh COVID-19 testing per day. There are 681 laboratories in the country for coronavirus testing, said ICMR.

















