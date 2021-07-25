According to population norms, there should one SHC for every 5,000 people, one PHC for every 30,000 people and one CHC for every 1.2 lakh people. In tribal and desert areas it is 3,000, 20,000 and 80,000.
Also, all tribal majority districts where composite health index is below the state average have been identified as High Priority Districts (HPDs) and these districts receive more resources per capita under the NHM as compared to the rest of the districts.
These districts receive higher per capita funding, have enhanced monitoring and focused supportive supervision and are encouraged to adopt innovative approaches to address their peculiar health challenges.
