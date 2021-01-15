OPEN APP
Home >News >India >73rd Army Day: Prez Kovid, Modi extend wishes to Indian soldiers
Prez Kovid, Modi extend wishes to Indian soldiers (ANI)
Prez Kovid, Modi extend wishes to Indian soldiers (ANI)

73rd Army Day: Prez Kovid, Modi extend wishes to Indian soldiers

1 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2021, 09:58 AM IST Staff Writer

  • The President said, India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families
  • PM Modi tweeted, our Army is strong, courageous and determined and has always made the country proud

On the occasion on 73rd Army Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their wishes to Indian soldiers and their families.

President Kovind remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation and said the country will remain forever to the courageous of soldiers and their families.

Also Read | Covid far from over in some states

He took to Twitter to say, on Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi greeted the Indian Army on behalf of the whole nation and said that India's strong and courageous Army always held the head of nation high with pride.

Modi tweeted in Hindi, our Army is strong, courageous and determined and has always made the country proud. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen.

At National War Memorial, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid their tributes earlier this morning.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also said the entire nation salutes the Army for indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices.

He tweeted greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation.

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year, in recognition of first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa's taking over as the from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Sir Francis Butcher on 15 January 1949.

