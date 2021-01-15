73rd Army Day: Prez Kovid, Modi extend wishes to Indian soldiers

On the occasion on 73rd Army Day, President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended their wishes to Indian soldiers and their families.

President Kovind remembered the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation and said the country will remain forever to the courageous of soldiers and their families.

He took to Twitter to say, on Army Day, greetings to the valiant men and women of the Indian Army. We remember the bravehearts who made the supreme sacrifice in service to the nation. India will remain forever grateful to courageous and committed soldiers, veterans and their families.

Jai Hind!🇮🇳 — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) January 15, 2021

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi greeted the Indian Army on behalf of the whole nation and said that India's strong and courageous Army always held the head of nation high with pride.

Modi tweeted in Hindi, our Army is strong, courageous and determined and has always made the country proud. I salute the Indian Army on behalf of all the countrymen.

मां भारती की रक्षा में पल-पल मुस्तैद देश के पराक्रमी सैनिकों और उनके परिजनों को सेना दिवस की हार्दिक बधाई। हमारी सेना सशक्त, साहसी और संकल्पबद्ध है, जिसने हमेशा देश का सिर गर्व से ऊंचा किया है। समस्त देशवासियों की ओर से भारतीय सेना को मेरा नमन। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

At National War Memorial, CDS General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria, and Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh paid their tributes earlier this morning.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also said the entire nation salutes the Army for indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices.

He tweeted greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation.

Greetings to Indian Army personnel and their families on the occasion of Army Day. The nation salutes the Indian Army’s indomitable courage, valour and sacrifices. India is proud of their selfless service to the nation. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) January 15, 2021

Army Day is celebrated on January 15 every year, in recognition of first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, Field Marshal KM Cariappa's taking over as the from the last British Commander-in-Chief of India, General Sir Francis Butcher on 15 January 1949.

