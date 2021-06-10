74% Indian workers keen on flexible remote working: Microsoft Work Trend Index

"If we have learnt one thing in the last year, it's that we are no longer bound to traditional notions of space and time when it comes to how, when, and where we work. The Work Trend Index findings attest that remote work has created new opportunities but there are challenges ahead as well. We believe hybrid work is the future, and a successful hybrid strategy will require extreme flexibility," said Rajiv Sodhi, chief operating officer, Microsoft India.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}