74% people in Delhi in favour of market shutdown to control virus: survey

NEW DELHI: A majority of people in Delhi want some type of shutdown for markets and non-essential shops to control the spread of covid-19, according to a survey conducted by Local Circles. However, on a national level, the survey also shows that a majority of people feel that shorter term lockdowns will lead to economic setbacks.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) led Delhi government has sought permission from the central government to shut down markets where social distancing norms are not being practiced or areas that see a spike in cases. However, on Wednesday Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal clarified that there would be no lockdown imposed as economic activities are also important. The government plans to impose short term lockdowns in markets on a case by case basis.

With the festive season underway along with high levels of air pollution, Delhi has seen a huge spike in cases of covid-19. Delhi now has over 5 lakh cases of covid-19 of which 42,457 cases are currently active. There have been 7,943 deaths due to the disease and 4.53 lakh people have recovered from the virus.

The survey in Delhi was conducted between 16-18 November and had responses from 10,000 people.

“The feedback from Delhi survey suggests that 74% Delhiites are in favour of some type of shutdown of markets and non-essential shops and services for 3 weeks to contain the spread of COVID-19. Of which, 34% voted for a full lockdown, while 40% are in support of a 3-week shutdown of markets and all non-essential shops and services," the survey said.

“At the national level, citizens suggest that wherever there is a surge of Covid-19 cases, or if active cases in the city are more than 1,000 and if there are 10,000 or more cases in the state, the approach of a localised lockdown may be something that the State Government and Central Government may want to consider," the survey adds.

