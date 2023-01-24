India will celebrate its 74th Republic day on 26th January, 2023. The preparations are in full swing. This year will be extra special as all the equipment including ammunition showcased on the Kartavya path will show India's indigenisation power.

The 74th Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue this year. The Central government has put 32,000 tickets on sale online for the masses, said defence ministry officials on 19 January. They said that all official invites for the ceremonial event will be sent online for the first time, according to the news agency PTI.

Here is the list of the many first to be showcased at the 74th Republic day parade:

This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to 'Kartavya Path' last year.

The vintage artillery with 25-pounder guns that traditionally fires the thundering ceremonial 21-Gun Salute during the Republic Day celebrations will be replaced by 105 mm Indian field guns this year, as the government makes a further push for its Make in India initiative.

Talking about the Atmanirbhar Bharat push in this year's Republic Day celebration, Major General Bhavnish Kumar told ANI, "In this year's Republic Day, many indigenous equipments will be seen. The army will use indigenous equipment under Atmanirbhar Bharat." "105 mm Indian field gun will give 21 gun salute, mechanised Columns will have armour core MBT Arjun, mechanised infantry's BMP 2 and Nag Missile system will show its might," he added.

Also Read: Republic Day Sale: Top offline sales to enjoy huge discounts, check here

Another feature of this year's Republic Day is a team of "Daredevils" Motor Cycle Riders from the Corps of Signals co-led by a woman officer who will be part of the parade.

For the first time, women will form part of BSF Camel Contingent.

The aerial show will include nine Rafale aircraft and the Navy's IL-38, which according to a senior Indian Air Force (IAF) official, will be showcased for the first and perhaps for the last time. Navy's IL-38 has served the Indian Navy for around 42 years and is a maritime reconnaissance aircraft. "It will be showcased during the Republic Day celebrations here for the first time and perhaps the last time. It will be among the 50 aircraft that will take part in the event," the IAF official said.

Also Read: From drone show to tableaux depicting scenes from Ramayana, Mahabharata - What to expect from Republic Day 2023 parade

Besides the IL-38 aircraft, the formations like 'Bheem' and 'Vajrang' will be showcased over the Kartavya Path for the first time.

A military contingent of the Egyptian Army will march in India's Republic Day parade on January 26. The Egyptian military contingent will have 144 personnel participating in the parade. This time, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest of the 74th Republic Day celebrations. He will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including five Ministers and senior officials. Abdel Fattah El-Sisi is due to arrive in New Delhi on January 24. "This is for the first time that the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt has been invited as Chief Guest on our Republic Day. A military contingent from Egyptian Army will also participate in the Republic Day parade," the Ministry of External Affairs said in an official statement on Monday.

The Indian Army will be represented by Mounted Columns of 61 Cavalry, nine Mechanised Columns, six Marching Contingents and a fly-past by helicopters of Army Aviation. Three Param Vir Chakra and three Ashok Chakra awardees will also participate in this year's Parade.

Indigenously produced Prachand, a multi-role, light attack helicopter will also be part of the Indian Air Force flypast. "ALH Dhruv and ALH Rudra will be seen, and Indian Air Force Prachand will also be on display in this year's Republic Day," Major General Kumar mentioned.

For the first time, a 3-D anamorphic projection will be organised during Beating Retreat Ceremony 2023 on the façade of North and South Block.

There will be 16 marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Central Para Military Forces, Delhi Police, NCC, NSS, Pipes and Drums Bands. Besides, 23 tableaux -- 17 from states and Union territories, and six from various ministries and departments, -- depicting the nation’s rich cultural heritage, economic and social progress and strong internal and external security will roll down the Kartavya Path during the ceremonial parade, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement

(With inputs from agencies)