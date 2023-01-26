74th Republic Day to showcase nation's rich tradition, diversity | 10 points2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:00 AM IST
Republic Day celebrations: Around 65,000 people will attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path today, for which they can register through a QR code.
74th Republic Day: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in 26 January celebrations from Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, for the first time on Thursday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade today.
