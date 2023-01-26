74th Republic Day: President Droupadi Murmu will lead the nation in 26 January celebrations from Kartavya Path, formerly known as Rajpath, for the first time on Thursday. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the chief guest at the Republic Day parade today.

The parade will begin at 10.30 am today. It will showcase the country's rich tradition, cultural diversity and military's prowess. The parade will depict the emergence of ‘New India’.

Around 65,000 people will attend the Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path today, for which they can register through a QR code, according to Delhi Police officials.

Here are 10 points on Republic Day celebrations:

1) When the ceremonial parade will take place on Kartavya Path, six agniveers will be part of the Navy's marching contingent during the 74th Republic Day celebrations on Thursday.

2) Officials informed that the military assets which will be displayed during the parade include made-in-India equipment, showing the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

3) The defense ministry said that main battle tank Arjun, Nag Missile System (NAMIS) and K-9 Vajra will also be showcased during the parade.

4) The ceremony will commence with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial and paying tributes to the fallen heroes by laying a wreath. Thereafter, the PM along with other dignitaries will head to the saluting dais at Kartavya Path to witness the parade.

5) The national flag will be unfurled followed by the National Anthem with a booming 21-gun salute, as per the tradition.

6) Four Mi-17 1V/V5 helicopters of 105 Helicopter Unit will shower flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path, the defense ministry said in an official statement.

7) The parade will commence with the President taking the salute and then will be commanded by Parade Commander Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, a second-generation Army officer. Maj Gen Bhavnish Kumar, Chief of Staff, Delhi Area will be the Parade Second-in-Command.

8) Three Param Vir Chakra awardees and three Ashok Chkara awardees will also take part in the parade, and a "veterans tableau" will also be part of it with the theme -- 'Towards India's Amrit Kaal with a Resolve of Veterans' Commitment'.

9) For the very first time, a combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces will be taking part in the ceremonial parade.

10) The Republic Day celebrations will take place on the revamped Central Vista avenue and will be the first at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed to Kartavya Path last year.

