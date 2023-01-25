74th Republic Day: When and where to watch parade live telecast?2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:51 AM IST
Republic Day celebrations will begin at 7.30 am tomorrow with the unfurling of flag, followed by national anthem.
India is all set to celebrate the 74th Republic Day tomorrow, January 26, Thursday with great enthusiasm. President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag on Kartavaya Path, previously known as Rajpath. She will also address the nation today, on the eve of Republic Day.
