India is all set to celebrate the 74th Republic Day tomorrow, January 26, Thursday with great enthusiasm. President Droupadi Murmu will unfurl the national flag on Kartavaya Path, previously known as Rajpath. She will also address the nation today, on the eve of Republic Day.

Every year, Republic Day celebrations showcase the cultural heritage and rich tradition of the country. This year, Republic Day celebrations are themed around ‘Jan-Bhagidari (participation of people)'.

The celebrations are scheduled to begin at 7.30 am tomorrow with the unfurling of flag, followed by national anthem. The parade will begin at 10 am and will be live streamed on state-run channels - Doordarshan and Sansad TV.

The parade will begin from Vijay Chowk and move towards Red Fort via Kartavaya Path, C-Hexagon, roundabout statue of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg.

The 2023 Republic Day celebrations will also include scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, showcase the cave shrine of Amarnath, feature a drone show and more.

This year's Republic Day celebrations will also include a a military tattoo and tribal dance festival, Veer Gatha 2.0, the second edition of Vande Bharatam dance competition, performances of military and coast guard bands at the National War Memorial and an all-India school band competition at NWM.

There will also be a a drone show and projection mapping during the Beating the Retreat ceremony - touted as the ‘biggest drone show in India, comprising 3,500 indigenous drones’ - at the Beating the Retreat ceremony on January 29.

The list of selected states and UTs for the Republic Day celebrations include Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Ladakh, Uttarakhand, Tripura, Gujarat, Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

India marks its Republic Day every year on January 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Indian Constitution. The Constitution was adopted on January 26, 1950.