74th Republic Day: When and where to watch President Murmu's address to nation today?2 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2023, 08:14 AM IST
Republic Day celebrations: The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on Wednesday on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation today, January 25, on the eve of the 74th Republic Day. The address will be broadcast from 7 pm on Wednesday on the entire national network of All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×