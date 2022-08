Commemorating the 75th year of India's independence, finest musicians from across the length and breadth came together to play the perfect symphony. Celebrating the 75 glorious years of Independence and in keeping with the Government of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, “Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia presents Jaya Hey 2.0, a musical tribute involving 75 artistes from across India." The music has been conceptualised, composed and directed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, the duo better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit. “Jaya Hey 2.0 is a rendition of the full 5 verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata aka Jana Gana Mana, a timeless tune that fills us with pride, love, admiration and reverence for our dear Motherland," as per the YouTube description.

It is important to note that the song Bharat Bhagya Vidhata was written by Rabindranath Tagore in 1911 and it originally had five stanzas, “however, only the first stanza was adopted as our National Anthem in the 1950’s, to keep the song’s duration well within one minute," as per the decription.

The artistes featured as per their order of appearance are Amjad Ali Khan, Asha Bhosle, Hariharan, Kavita Krishnamurti, Shreya Ghoshal, P. Unnikrishnan, Bombay Jayashri, Papon, K S Chithra, Rewben Mashangva, Rashid Khan, Ajoy Chakrabarty, Hariprasad Chaurasia, L. Subramaniam, Ambi Subramaniam, V. Selvaganesh, Swaminathan Selvaganesh, Harshavardhan Neotia, Benny Dayal, Bela Shende, Teejan Bai, Kaushiki Chakraborty, Anup Jalota, Shubha Mudgal, Harshdeep Kaur, Salim Merchant, Parvathy Baul, Shankar Mahadevan, Sujatha Mohan, Shweta Mohan, Rakesh Chaurasia, Purbayan Chatterjee, Shaan, Kalpana Patowary, Amit Trivedi, Mahesh Kale, Kumar Sanu, Somlata Acharyya Chowdhury, Shantanu Moitra, Amrit Ramnath, Srinivas, Sadhana Sargam, Kailash Kher, Parveen Sultana, Mame Khan, Vishwa Mohan Bhatt, Sivamani, Vikku Vinayakram, Rhythm Shaw, Jayanthi Kumaresh, Alka Yagnik, Lou Majaw, Rekha Bhardwaj, Suresh Wadkar, Malini Awasthi, Rupam Islam, Tetseo Sisters, Mohit Chauhan, Aruna Sairam, Vishal Dadlani, Usha Uthup, Bindu Subramaniam, Omkar Dhumal, Amaan Ali Bangash, Ayaan Ali Bangash, Shilpa Rao, Anupam Roy, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Rahul Deshpande, Udit Narayan, Parthiv Gohil, Anwesshaa, Javed Ali, Mahalakshmi Iyer and Sourendro-Soumyojit