Commemorating the 75th year of India's independence, finest musicians from across the length and breadth came together to play the perfect symphony. Celebrating the 75 glorious years of Independence and in keeping with the Government of India’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, “Ambuja Neotia chairman Harshavardhan Neotia presents Jaya Hey 2.0, a musical tribute involving 75 artistes from across India." The music has been conceptualised, composed and directed by Sourendro Mullick and Soumyojit Das, the duo better known as the Sourendro-Soumyojit. “Jaya Hey 2.0 is a rendition of the full 5 verses of Bharat Bhagya Vidhata aka Jana Gana Mana, a timeless tune that fills us with pride, love, admiration and reverence for our dear Motherland," as per the YouTube description.

