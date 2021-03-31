75% companies find paper-based compliance complex: Survey

"Managing compliance in India is an up-hill task, as the landscape is very complex. We have a universe of 1,536 Acts and 69,233 Compliances that change over 3,000 times a year. Each company not only has to deal with multiple compliance requirements but also numerous deadlines," said Rishi Agrawal, CEO, Avantis Regtech Pvt Ltd, adding that it thus becomes difficult for organizations to stay informed about these changes and ensure compliance in time.