75% COVID-19 patients were overcharged by hospitals: Survey

Seema Bhagwat, who lost her husband to mucormycosis, a fungal infection which some COVID-19 patients contracted, said he was in hospital for 38 days and they were presented a bill of ₹16 lakh. “Still, I paid three EMIs of the bank. There was insurance cover for the bank loan, but because I approached them late, they are denying my claim. How can they expect me to submit my husband's death certificate the day after he died?" she asked. “I am not begging for help. But the hospital bill should be audited and if I have been overcharged, the difference should be refunded to me," she said.