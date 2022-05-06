Around 75% of men in the age group of 15-49 years are currently employed, three times higher than the women in the same age group, showed the latest findings of the National Family Health Survey Repot-5 (NFHS 2019-21) released by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

The NFHS-5 surveyed around 6.37 lakh sample households from 707 districts in 28 states and eight UTs, covering 7,24,115 women and 1,01,839 men respectively.

“About 25 percent of women in the age group of 15-49 years are currently employed, compared with 75 percent of men age 15-49. Employment is higher among less educated people. About 89% among men and 34% among women are employed with less than 5 years of schooling. There are approximately 87% men and 34% women who are employed with no schooling," noted the report.

Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, union health minister, released the report on Thursday at the ‘Swasthya Chintan Shivir’ being held at Vadodara, Gujarat.

The NFHS-5 provides crucial information on several new and emerging issues on reproductive and child health care, fertility and family planning, menstrual hygiene among adolescents, girls, employment, occupation, women empowerment and domestic violence etc.

Around 70% of women and 19% of men reported that they were not employed in the 12 months preceding the survey. A lower percentage of women than men are currently employed in every state, the report said.

Since 2015-16, current employment levels have marginally increased for women. “24% of women were currently employed in 2015- 16, compared with 25 percent in 2019-21. Among men, the proportion who are currently employed has not changed in the same period," noted the report.

Bihar (14%), Uttar Pradesh (17%), and Assam (18%) have the lowest percentage of women currently employed. More than one-third of women were currently employed in Karnataka (35%), Andhra Pradesh (37%), Telangana (39%), Manipur (40%), and Meghalaya (42%).

Women and men with 10-11 years of schooling, never-married women and men, women and men with no children, and women and men belonging to the highest wealth quintile are less likely to be employed than others.

The national report also provides data by socio-economic and other background characteristics; useful for policy formulation and effective programme implementation.