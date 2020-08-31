MUMBAI: Two-thirds of non-financial companies that availed the loan moratorium are rated below investment grade, with most grappling with a slowing economy even before the pandemic, as per a report by rating agency Crisil on Monday.

For this assessment, Crisil said it analysed over 2,300 non-financial companies (from its rated portfolio) that availed of the moratorium to tide over the pandemic-induced cash-flow challenges, after categorising them by rating, sector and size.

According to Crisil, three of four entities that availed of moratorium are rated in the sub-investment grade. The severely curtailed business activity that followed in the first quarter of FY21 had crimped cash flows and the moratorium came as a big relief, it said.

Therefore, only one of four companies under moratorium is rated in the investment grade--BBB- or higher--and took recourse to the moratorium to build a liquidity cushion for exigencies in the near term.

Subodh Rai, senior director, Crisil Ratings, said that companies in the sectors hit the most by the pandemic have been the keenest to avail of the moratorium.

"While every sector has been affected by the dislocations stemming from the pandemic, majority of those with lower resilience have availed of the moratorium. Few among the more-resilient ones have done so," said Rai.

Sectoral resilience is defined as the ability of a sector to sustain the revenue impact of covid-19 and bounce back to full production after the pandemic peters out. Crisil said it is calculated after taking into account end-product linkages with discretionary or non-discretionary spending, demand elasticity, and strength of the balance sheet.

Meanwhile, every fifth company in the highly-impacted sectors such as gems and jewellery, hotel, auto components, automobile dealers, power, packaging, and capital goods and components availed of the moratorium. On the other hand, only one in 10 from less-impacted sectors such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG), secondary steel and agriculture used the deferment, the rating agency said.

Crisil said size has also been a differentiator with few relatively bigger businesses going for it. In the mid-sized corporate segment-- ₹300 crore to ₹1,500 crore turnover--the number of companies availing of the moratorium was more than thrice those in the ₹1,500 crore and above turnover range.

Not only has the moratorium provided much-needed liquidity support to mid-sized sub-investment grade companies, Crisil said, it has also prevented a sharp weakening of their credit profiles.

Rahul Guha, director, Crisil Ratings said that the moratorium has been crucial in averting sharp downward rating actions in the face of shrinking turnover and declining profitability.

“It helped companies manage the sudden stretch in working capital cycles and cash flows amid the bleak business environment," said Guha.

