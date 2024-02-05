75% quota in private jobs: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on Haryana govt plea challenging high court order
Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Haryana government, submitted that the high court verdict was devoid of reasoning
The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response on a Haryana government plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order declaring a law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the residents of the state as “unconstitutional".