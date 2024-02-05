 75% quota in private jobs: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on Haryana govt plea challenging high court order | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 05 2024 15:59:13
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 141.50 2.02%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 926.80 5.46%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 643.10 -1.12%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,445.10 -0.12%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 336.05 1.07%
Business News/ News / India/  75% quota in private jobs: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on Haryana govt plea challenging high court order
Back Back

75% quota in private jobs: Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on Haryana govt plea challenging high court order

 Livemint

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Haryana government, submitted that the high court verdict was devoid of reasoning

The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Faridabad Industries Association on the Haryana government's appeal. (ANI)Premium
The Supreme Court has issued a notice to the Faridabad Industries Association on the Haryana government's appeal. (ANI)

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Centre seeking its response on a Haryana government plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order declaring a law providing 75 per cent reservation in private sector jobs to the residents of the state as “unconstitutional".

The Haryana government moved the apex court against the high court order of November 17, 2023.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Haryana government, submitted that the high court verdict was devoid of reasoning.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court in its judgement had said: “We are of the considered opinion that the writ petitions are liable to be allowed and the Haryana State Employment of Local Candidates Act, 2020 is held to be unconstitutional and violative of Part III of the Constitution of India and is accordingly held ultravires and the same is ineffective from the date it came into force."

The HC had admitted multiple petitions against the Act that came into force on January 15, 2022. The law covered jobs offering a maximum gross monthly salary or wages up to 30,000.

“The underlying object of the legislation, as has been succinctly put by counsel for the petitioners, is to create an artificial gap and a discrimination qua the citizens of India," the high court had said.

“It is not for the state as such to direct the private employer who it has to employ keeping in view the principles of laissez faire that 'the lesser it governs, the better itself'," it had said.

“It (the state) cannot as such discriminate against individuals on account of the fact that they do not belong to a certain state and have a negative discrimination against other citizens of the country," the HC had said.

The SC notice was also issued to the Faridabad Industries Association on the Haryana government's appeal.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 05 Feb 2024, 05:39 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App