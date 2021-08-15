Prime Minister Narendra Modi today while addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the occasion of 75th Independence Day, Modi said that new 75 Vande Bharat Express trains will be launched by 15 August 2023.

“The 75 Vande Bharat trains will be connecting every corner of the country in 75 weeks of Amrit Mahotsav of Independence," announced PM Modi.

Vande Bharat Express is a semi high speed, fully air conditioned train, having quicker acceleration and contemporary passenger amenities like onboard infotainment and GPS based passenger information system, CCTV, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets etc.

देश ने संकल्प लिया है कि आजादी के अमृत महोत्सव के 75 सप्ताह में 75 वंदेभारत ट्रेनें देश के हर कोने को आपस में जोड़ रही होंगी।



आज जिस गति से देश में नए Airports का निर्माण हो रहा है, उड़ान योजना दूर-दराज के इलाकों को जोड़ रही है, वो भी अभूतपूर्व है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 15, 2021

At present two Vande Bharat Express trains operate in the country by the Indian Railways. The first Vande Bharat Express operates between Varanasi and New Delhi while the second Vande Bharat Express operates between Katra and New Delhi.

Vande Bharat is a Shatabdi-type train of “Semi High Speed" offering additional amenities and advantages to the passengers.

