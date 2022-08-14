75 years of India's independence: How Indian economy has fared since 19473 min read . Updated: 14 Aug 2022, 06:52 PM IST
- Here is a brief reflection on what has recently shaped the economic development and the transition to millennial India
India became independent in the year 1947, seventy-five years later, the nation's economy has undergone a transformation as India seeks to join the $5 trillion club. India's current Prime Minister underlined the need for collective action to achieve $5 trillion economy status, including urging for an increase in the collection of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) saying that though the realisation has improved, "the potential is much more... and it is crucial for strengthening our economic position and becoming a USD 5 trillion economy."