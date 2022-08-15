Independence Day 2022 Live Updates: PM Modi says corruption, parivaarvaad India's 2 big challenges16 min read . Updated: 15 Aug 2022, 11:20 AM IST
- Independence Day 2022 Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: India is all decked up to celebrate to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the 'Tiranga' at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi and addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. This is PM Modi's ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort. The government also launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence