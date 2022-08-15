Independence Day 2022 Narendra Modi Speech Live Updates: India is all decked up to celebrate to mark the 75th year of India’s Independence on August 15. Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurled the 'Tiranga' at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi and addressed the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. This is PM Modi's ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort. The government also launched the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
75th Independence day 2022 Live Updates: On August 15, India is celebrating the completion of 75 years of independence. On this day, India is remembered for achieving independence from colonial authority after two centuries of British repression.
15 Aug 2022, 11:05 AM ISTSweets exchanged between BSF troops and Pakistan Rangers in J&K's RS Pura
The Border Security Force troops and Pakistan Rangers personnel exchanged sweets at J&K's RS Pura.
15 Aug 2022, 11:02 AM ISTBill Gates to American Astronaut wishes India on 76th Independence Day
Wishes poured in from across the world on the 76th Independence Day of India. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving priority to healthcare and digital transformation for the country's development.
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 10:58 AM ISTSelf-obsessed govt hell-bent on trivialising freedom fighters' sacrifices: Sonia Gandhi
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday alleged that a "self-obsessed" government is hell-bent on "trivialising" the sacrifices of freedom fighters and the party will strongly oppose such attempts made for political gains.
Gandhi's attack came a day after the BJP released a video narrating its version of events that led to India's partition in 1947 in which it tangentially accused the top Congress leadership at the time and showed pictures of Jawaharlal Nehru and Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The Congress had also taken a strong exception to the exclusion of India’s first prime minister Nehru in the Karnataka government's newspaper advertisement on freedom fighters and termed the BJP action "pathetic".
The Congress will strongly oppose any misrepresentation of historical facts and every attempt to put great leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Abul Kalam Azad in the dock based on falsehood for "political gains", she said.
15 Aug 2022, 10:53 AM ISTWatch: Indian Army troops recite the national anthem at the Siachen Glacier
Indian Army troops recite the national anthem at the Siachen Glacier after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 76th Independence Day.
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 10:17 AM ISTRahul Gandhi greets people on 75th anniversary of Independence
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday greeted the people on the 75th anniversary of India's Independence. Sharing a quote from the country's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, he also posted a montage of pictures highlighting India's rich cultural tradition. "'To India, our much-loved motherland, the ancient, the eternal and the ever-new, we pay our reverent homage and we bind ourselves afresh to her service.' Happy Independence Day! Jai Hind," Gandhi tweeted.
1
15 Aug 2022, 10:09 AM ISTWatch: Tricolour atop the clock tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar; Chants of 'Vande Mataram'
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 10:03 AM IST5G mobile services to start soon, says PM Modi
India will soon see the advent of 5G mobile services, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday as he rooted for 'Made-in-India' technology solutions to meet challenges of new India. The Prime Minister said that it is time for India's techade and digital technology is going to bring in reforms in every area. "India's techade is here! With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing & Optical Fibre Cable (OFCs) in villages, we are bringing a revolution through Digital India to the grassroots level," Modi said.
He said that the Digital India Movement with production of semiconductors, 5G networks and optical fibre network show strength in three segments -- education, health facilities and change in common man's lives. Modi said that India's industrial growth will come from the grassroots. "Our Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), street vendors & those working in the organised sectors need to be strengthened," he said.
15 Aug 2022, 09:45 AM ISTNepal's Foreign Affairs extends wishes to India on Independence Day
Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Government of Nepal extended warm wishes for Independence Day. He wrote, "Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Narayan Khadka extends warm greetings and felicitations to EAM Dr S Jaishankar on the happy occasion of 76th Independence Day Day of India."
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 09:34 AM ISTMade-in-India gun used for 1st time for ceremonial salute at Red Fort on Independence Day
A made-in-India gun was used for the first time in 75 years for the ceremonial 21-shot salute to the tricolour at the historic Red Fort on Independence Day. So far, British guns have been used for the ceremonial salute. Also, for the first time, MI-17 helicopters showered flowers at the Red Fort during Independence Day celebrations. "The sound that we always wanted to hear, we are hearing it after 75 years. It is after 75 years that the tricolour has got the ceremonial salute at the Red Fort for the first time from a made-in-India gun," PM Modi said. Read more here
1
15 Aug 2022, 09:30 AM ISTAtmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi gives example of 5-year-old child; here’s what he said
During his 2022 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called upon the private sector to play a key role in the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, saying India can make for the world. PM Modi also commended defence forces for taking forward 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. PM Modi said, for the first time in 75 years, a completely-indigenous cannon salute was given at the Red Fort on 15th August. It was the first time that the salute was given from two cannons made in India. Read more here
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 09:29 AM ISTWitnessed renaissance of collective consciousness among Indians, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day said there has been a renaissance of collective consciousness across the country, especially among the aspirational Indians in fulfilling their dreams.
"This Amrit Kaal has brought in a great opportunity to fulfil the dreams of our aspirational society. We have witnessed that there has been a renaissance of collective consciousness across the country. Those aspirations are now getting realised. This collective consciousness is very precious for us," Prime Minister Modi said while speaking about aspirational Indians.
"India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute to them. Every government has to address this aspiration," Modi added.
15 Aug 2022, 09:15 AM ISTPM Narendra Modi lists out five pledges for India to fulfill its dreams by 2047
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the completion of 75 years of Independence was a time to step towards a new direction with a new resolve. An aspirational society is important for any nation. Today, "we are proud that these aspirations are present in every household in India. Every citizen is enthusiastic, impatient for the fast progress of New India," he said. Read more here
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 09:13 AM ISTPM Modi remembers Jawaharlal Nehru in his 2022 Independence Day speech
Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, received honours from PM Narendra Modi on August 15 for his contributions to the independence movement and nation-building. PM Modi also mentioned, during his speech, Mahatma Gandhi, BR Ambedkar, Ram Manohar Lohia among others. Read more here
15 Aug 2022, 09:05 AM ISTCorruption, Parivaarvaad are India's 2 big challenges: PM Modi
PM Modi during his address to the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort on Independence Day said that India is facing two main challenges today - corruption & 'Parivaarvaad. “Two big challenges we face today - corruption & 'Parivaarvaad' or nepotism. Corruption hollowing the country like a termite, we've to fight it. We've to raise awareness against 'Parivaarwaad' to realise strength of our institutions, to take country forward on the basis of merit," he said.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 08:56 AM ISTRespect for women important pillar for India's growth: PM Modi
PM Modi on Monday said respect for women is an important pillar for India's growth and stressed the need to extend support to 'Nari Shakti'. Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort on the 76th Independence Day, he said it is important that in speech and conduct "we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women". "A distortion has crept in our conduct and we at times insult women. Can we take a pledge to get rid of this from our behaviour and values," he posed.
15 Aug 2022, 08:55 AM ISTPM Modi dons tricolour-themed pagadi, in tune with 'Har Ghar Tiranga'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi kept with tradition with his distinctive headgear as he hoisted the National Flag and delivered his customary address from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort to mark the occasion of the country's 76th Independence Day.
This year, which marks his ninth consecutive Independence Day address to the nation, the prime minister sported a white safa, which sported the tricolour's motifs and a long trail.
Let's take a stroll down memory lane:
2021: For his 8th Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi donned a saffron turban with red patterns and a long pink trail. He elevated his look with a traditional kurta and a churidar, a blue jacket, and a stole.
2020: In 2020, Narendra Modi chose to wear a cream-coloured traditional kurta and churidar but what stood as the star of the attire was his orange and yellow safa (Rajasthani headgear) with a long trail.
2019: Prime Minister Modi sported a white kurta with his red and orange leheriya turban that had a tinge of green.
2018: In 2018, PM Modi kept it simple with a plain orange and red safa, with a long trail, and a white kurta. He teamed the ensemble with a black and white stole.
2017: For his Independence Day 2017 look, Modi opted for a beige bandhgala kurta paired with a yellow-red turban with a long trail.
2016: On the 69th Independence Day, PM Modi adorned a plain white kurta with his red-pink-yellow coloured Rajasthani safa.
2015: Modi sported a cream-coloured
kurta along with a beige colour Nehru jacket. His turban had red and green stripes. Modi jacket'. His look featured an additional embellishment - a tri-coloured pocket square.
2014: For his maiden Independence Day address as the Prime Minister, Modi opted for a Jodhpuri bandhej turban in bright red colour with green at the trail. He paired it up with an offwhite half-sleeved khadi kurta and a white-coloured signature taut churidar.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 08:49 AM ISTJai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan: PM Modi
We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji's slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan'. Later, AB Vajpayee added 'Jai Vigyaan' to this slogan. Now, there is another necessity to add - 'Jai Anusandhan' (research & innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan, says PM Modi
15 Aug 2022, 08:41 AM ISTPM Modi says he dedicated himself to Gandhi's dream
“Mahatma Gandhi's dream of caring for the last person, his aspiration of making the last person capable - I dedicated myself to that. As a result of those eight years and experience of several years of independence I can see a capability, on 75 years of independence," PM Modi said.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 08:34 AM ISTPM Modi recalls contributions of "architects of free India"
Beginning his speech at the Red Fort marking India's 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday recalled the "architects of free India" who significantly contributed to India's freedom struggle.
"During our freedom struggle, there was not one year where our freedom fighters did not face brutality and cruelty. Today is the day when, as we pay them our respects, we need to remember their vision and dream for India," PM Modi said while addressing the nation from the Red Fort for the ninth consecutive time.
"Our country is grateful to Gandhiji, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Ramprasad Bismil, Rani Laxmi Bai, Subash Chandra Bose, and all other freedom fighters who shook the foundations of the British Empire. We salute not only those who fought for freedom, but also the architects of free India such as Jawaharlal Nehru, Ram Manohar Lohia and Sardar Vallabhai Patel, amongst the many others," PM Modi said.
15 Aug 2022, 08:28 AM ISTPride of Nari Shakti vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India: PM Modi
While addressing the nation, PM Modi said Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India. He said, “I have one request to every Indian. Can we change the mentality towards our women in everyday life. Pride of Nari Shakti will play a vital role in fulfilling the dreams of India." “If we look at India's Nari Shakti in law, education, science, police; In every aspect of life , our daughters and mothers are making major contributions to India."
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 08:19 AM ISTPM urges youth to make India developed country by 2047
Prime Minister Modi urged the youth, who will turn 50 at 2047, to take an oath to make India a developed country by 100 years of Independence. “When we take an oath, we make it happen. That’s why when I spoke about Swachh Bharat in my first speech, there was a movement," he said
15 Aug 2022, 08:09 AM ISTPM Modi lists 5 resolves for the next 25 years
For the next 25 years we need to focus on the 5 resolves -
1. Viksit Bharat
2. Removing every ounce of Gulami in us
3. Pride for our glorious heritage
4. Unity
5. Fulfilling our Duties
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 08:05 AM ISTIndia an aspirational society, says PM Modi
India is an aspirational society where changes are being powered by a collective spirit. The people of India want positive changes and also want to contribute towards it. Every govt has to address this aspiration society, says PM Modi at Red Fort.
15 Aug 2022, 08:02 AM ISTIndia mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi
PM Modi at Red Fort while addressing the nation said, “India is the mother of democracy. India has proved that it has a precious ability, and faced many challenges during its journey of 75 years."
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 07:59 AM ISTPM Modi thanks the heroes of the country
This nation is thankful to Mangal Pandey, Tatya Tope, Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev, Rajguru, Chandrashekhar Azad, Ashfaqulla Khan, Ram Prasad Bismil and our innumerable revolutionaries who shook the foundation of the British Rule. The citizens are thankful to Bapu, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Babasaheb Ambedkar, Veer Savarkar who gave their lives on the path of duty. Kartvya path hi unka jeevan path raha. Every India is filled with pride when they remember the strength of the women of India- be it Rani Laxmibai, Jhalkari Bai, Chennamma, Begun Hazrat Mahal, says PM Modi at Red Fort
15 Aug 2022, 07:38 AM ISTPM Modi begin his address
I congratulate all Indians and those who love India on this Independence Day. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve: PM Modi
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 07:24 AM ISTPM Modi inspects the inter-services and police Guard of Honour at Red Fort
15 Aug 2022, 07:23 AM ISTPM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the 76th Independence Day
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 07:10 AM ISTPM Modi speech likely to begin at 7.33 am
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to begin delivering his address from the ramparts of the Red Fort at 7.33 am.
15 Aug 2022, 07:00 AM ISTDefence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence in Delhi
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh hoists national flag at his residence in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 06:56 AM ISTIndo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel with the National Flag at various heights in Tawang
15 Aug 2022, 06:54 AM ISTPM Modi extends greetings to citizens on India's 76th Independence Day
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted citizens of the country on India's 76th Independence Day. The PM took to Twitter and wrote," Greetings on this very special Independence Day. Jai Hind!"
1
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 06:52 AM ISTHow India is ensuring heavy security before PM Modi’s address
Based on intelligence inputs obtained from central agencies, police have increased patrolling and posted extra pickets at key facilities, bolstering security coverage throughout the national capital. Forces are also on high alert to thwart any untoward incident. More than 10,000 security officers have been stationed at the Mughal-era fort, providing a multi-layered security protection. Additionally, police are conducting extensive searches for improvised explosive devices. The staff has received a briefing on proper security, training, and deployment in accordance with plans. The caution states that the area around Red Fort will be closed to public vehicles from 4 am until 10 am on Monday. Only authorised vehicles will be allowed access, it stated. Check more details here
15 Aug 2022, 06:46 AM ISTPM Modi's massive campaigns this year - Har Ghar Tiranga
Har Ghar Tiranga: A sub-campaign called "Har Ghar Tiranga" is being run under Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to get people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence. On Saturday, August 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his delight and pride at the incredible reaction to the "Har Ghar Tiranga" movement. He added that a record number of people from all walks of life were participating in the campaign. In order to encourage people to bring the Tricolour home and hoist it to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence, Prime Minister Modi launched the "Har Ghar Tiranga" campaign in July. According to the Ministry of Culture, the initiative's goals are to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and instil a sense of nationalism in the hearts of the populace. On July 31, 2022, PM Modi requested Indians to change their social media profile pictures from August 2 to August 15 to the Indian flag. He made the request during an appearance on the Mann Ki Baat radio programme.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 06:43 AM ISTPM Modi's massive campaigns this year - Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav
Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav: The grand celebration of independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, is dedicated to the Indian people who have not only contributed to the country's advancement but also possess the strength and capacity to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of enacting India 2.0, which is inspired by the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. Numerous activities and initiatives have been planned throughout the past 75 weeks as part of the Mahotsav, or big celebration, to honour India's independence and the illustrious past of its people, culture, and accomplishments.
The 75-week countdown to India's 75th anniversary of independence began on March 12, 2021, and the formal journey of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav began on that date. It will conclude after a year on August 15, 2023. The five main themes of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav campaign are Freedom Struggle, Ideas@75, Resolve@75, Actions@75, and Achievements@75. To mark the nation's 75th anniversary of independence, several events based on the themes were planned over the course of the previous 75 weeks.
15 Aug 2022, 06:32 AM ISTUS and India are indispensable partners: Joe Biden on Independence Day
US President Joe Biden on Sunday joined the people of India to honor the country's democratic journey, saying that the two nations are indispensable partners. In an official statement, Biden said that as nearly four million Indian-Americans celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence on August 15, the United States also join the people of India to honor its democratic journey, which is guided by Mahatma Gandhi's message of truth and non-violence.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
15 Aug 2022, 06:28 AM ISTHow to watch PM Modi live today, time, livestream details
The prime minister will be greeted at the Red Fort by Defence Secretary Dr. Ajay Kumar, Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The General Officer Commanding (GoC), Delhi Area, Lieutenant General Vijay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, will be introduced to the prime minister by the Defence Secretary.
The prime minister will then be led by the GoC Delhi Area to the saluting base, where an Inter-Services and Delhi Police Guard would salute him generally. The prime minister will then examine the Guard of Honour after that. Read more here
15 Aug 2022, 06:21 AM ISTPM Modi to address nation on 76th Independence Day
India is all decked up to celebrate its 76th Independence Day on August 15. This day commemorates India's independence from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British. The celebration of Independence Day honours the sacrifices and tireless efforts of our courageous leaders and freedom fighters who gave their entire life for the sake of the nation and the countrymen. On this day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first hoist the 'Tiranga' at the iconic Red Fort in New Delhi. Continuing with the traditions, he will then address the nation from the ramparts of Red Fort. Notably, this will be Prime Minister's ninth Independence Day address to the nation from the Red Fort.
{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!