Several parts of the country have been illuminated in the colours of the national flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day on 15 August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday to celebrate Independence Day and two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will shower flower petals at the venue for the first time ever.

In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Legislative Assembly and the Lucknow Railway Station were illuminated in the colours of the tricolour.

View Full Image Flag lowering ceremony being held on the eve of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Attari-Wagah border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Attari Border in Amritsar was also lit up in the colours of the national flag.

Numerous sites in Jammu and Kashmir were illuminated with the colours of the national flag. These include the famous Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Baghliar and Salal dams in Reasi and Ramban districts of the Union Territory respectively.

View Full Image The Bombay municipal corporation building is seen lit up with India's national flag colours on the eve of the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai on August 14, 2021. (AFP)

View Full Image Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated on the eve of 75th Independence Day, at CSMT, in Mumbai. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

In Mumbai, the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the building of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated as well.

The Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand and the Raj Bhavan were lit up in the colours of the tricolour.

In Tamil Nadu, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, also known as Chennai Central, was lit up in the colours of the national flag.

Meanwhile, ahead of the I-Day, President Ram Nath Kovind today said the country is yet to come out of the devastating effects of coronavirus recurrence this year and that this is the time of extra care and caution.

"We shall not let our guard down. Vaccines are the best possible protection science offers to us," he said, addressing the nation on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.

He said the second wave brought the country's public healthcare infrastructure under stress.

The reality is that no infrastructure, even of advanced economies, could withstand a crisis of such enormous proportions, Kovind said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.