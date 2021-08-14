Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >75th Independence Day: India illuminated in colours of tricolour. See pics

75th Independence Day: India illuminated in colours of tricolour. See pics

Premium
Jaipur: Historical Albert Halll Museum illuminated in tricolour on the eve of 75th Independence Day celebrations in Jaipur.
2 min read . 11:20 PM IST Livemint

  • In Mumbai, the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the building of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated as well

Several parts of the country have been illuminated in the colours of the national flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day on 15 August.

Several parts of the country have been illuminated in the colours of the national flag ahead of the 75th Independence Day on 15 August.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday to celebrate Independence Day and two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will shower flower petals at the venue for the first time ever.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unfurl the national flag from the ramparts of the Red Fort on Sunday to celebrate Independence Day and two Mi-17 1V helicopters of the Indian Air Force (IAF) will shower flower petals at the venue for the first time ever.

In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Legislative Assembly and the Lucknow Railway Station were illuminated in the colours of the tricolour.

In Uttar Pradesh, the UP Legislative Assembly and the Lucknow Railway Station were illuminated in the colours of the tricolour.

View Full Image
Flag lowering ceremony being held on the eve of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Attari-Wagah border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Flag lowering ceremony being held on the eve of the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Attari-Wagah border on Saturday. (ANI Photo)
Click on the image to enlarge

Attari Border in Amritsar was also lit up in the colours of the national flag.

Attari Border in Amritsar was also lit up in the colours of the national flag.

Numerous sites in Jammu and Kashmir were illuminated with the colours of the national flag. These include the famous Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Baghliar and Salal dams in Reasi and Ramban districts of the Union Territory respectively.

Numerous sites in Jammu and Kashmir were illuminated with the colours of the national flag. These include the famous Clock Tower at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Baghliar and Salal dams in Reasi and Ramban districts of the Union Territory respectively.

View Full Image
The Bombay municipal corporation building is seen lit up with India's national flag colours on the eve of the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai on August 14, 2021.
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
View Full Image
The Bombay municipal corporation building is seen lit up with India's national flag colours on the eve of the country's 75th Independence Day celebrations in Mumbai on August 14, 2021.
Click on the image to enlarge
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
View Full Image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated on the eve of 75th Independence Day, at CSMT, in Mumbai.
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus illuminated on the eve of 75th Independence Day, at CSMT, in Mumbai.
Click on the image to enlarge

In Mumbai, the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the building of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated as well.

In Mumbai, the famous Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, the Bombay Stock Exchange and the building of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation were illuminated as well.

The Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand and the Raj Bhavan were lit up in the colours of the tricolour.

The Legislative Assembly of Uttarakhand and the Raj Bhavan were lit up in the colours of the tricolour.

In Tamil Nadu, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, also known as Chennai Central, was lit up in the colours of the national flag.

In Tamil Nadu, Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station, also known as Chennai Central, was lit up in the colours of the national flag.

Meanwhile, ahead of the I-Day, President Ram Nath Kovind today said the country is yet to come out of the devastating effects of coronavirus recurrence this year and that this is the time of extra care and caution.

Meanwhile, ahead of the I-Day, President Ram Nath Kovind today said the country is yet to come out of the devastating effects of coronavirus recurrence this year and that this is the time of extra care and caution.

"We shall not let our guard down. Vaccines are the best possible protection science offers to us," he said, addressing the nation on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.

"We shall not let our guard down. Vaccines are the best possible protection science offers to us," he said, addressing the nation on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.

He said the second wave brought the country's public healthcare infrastructure under stress.

He said the second wave brought the country's public healthcare infrastructure under stress.

The reality is that no infrastructure, even of advanced economies, could withstand a crisis of such enormous proportions, Kovind said.

The reality is that no infrastructure, even of advanced economies, could withstand a crisis of such enormous proportions, Kovind said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!