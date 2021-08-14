Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >75th Independence Day: President Kovind to host Olympic contingent over a ‘High Tea’ today

75th Independence Day: President Kovind to host Olympic contingent over a ‘High Tea’ today

President Ram Nath Kovind to address the nation today on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Livemint

  • 75th Independence Day: President Kovind will host the Indian Olympics contingent at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on Saturday
  • Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15

President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday will host the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 over a 'high tea' on the eve of India's 75th Independence Day.

President Kovind will host the Indian Olympics contingent at the Rashtrapati Bhavan cultural centre on Saturday.

After hosting the high tea for the Indian contingent, the president will address the nation. The address will be broadcast from 7 PM (IST) on All India Radio (AIR) and telecast over all channels of Doordarshan in Hindi followed by the English version.

The broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. AIR will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited India's Olympic contingent to the Red Fort as special guests on August 15 when he will deliver his eighth straight independence day speech.

The Prime Minister will also invite them to his residence for interaction.

India has been represented by a 228-strong contingent, including over 120 athletes, at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

India bagged seven medals in total, including a historic gold by javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra this year.

