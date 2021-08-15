75th Independence Day: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort. During his 1.5 hour-long address, Prime Minster Modi touched on wide range of subjects including economy, infrastructure, Atma Nirbhar Bharat, and social welfare schemes launched in the past few years. The Prime Minister also laid out his vision for next 25 years and what his government is going to do in the near future.

List of 6 BIG Announcements

‘Gati Shakti’ - National Master Plan

Prime Minister Modi said that along with modern infrastructure, there is a need for adopting a holistic and integrated approach in infrastructure construction.

“We are going to launch National Master Plan of Prime Minister ‘Gati Shakti’ which will be a huge scheme and fulfill the dreams of crores of countrymen. This scheme of more than 100 lakh crores rupees will result in new employment opportunities for lakhs of youth," he said.

The Gati Shakti will be a National Infrastructure Master Plan, which will lay the foundation of holistic Infrastructure and will lead to an integrated and holistic pathway to our economy. “Right now, there is no coordination between our means of transport. Gati Shakti will break the silos, and will remove all these obstacles. This will reduce the travel time for the common man and the productivity of our industry will also increase," PM Modi said.

75 Vande Bharat Trains

The country has resolved to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of independence. You would know that we have decided to celebrate this Amrit Mahotsav of independence for 75 weeks. It started from 12th March and will continue till 15th August, 2023. We have to move forward with new enthusiasm and, therefore, the country has made a very important decision. During these 75 weeks of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, 75 Vande Bharat trains will connect every corner of the country. The pace at which new airports are being built in the country and the UDAN scheme connecting remote areas is unprecedented. We can see how better air connectivity gives new flights to people's dreams

Fortified Rice

PM Modi said that his government's priority was to provide nutrition to every poor person of the country. He said malnutrition and lack of essential nutrients in poor women and poor children poses major obstacles in their development.

“In view of this, it has been decided that the government will fortify the rice given to the poor under its various schemes. Will give rice fortified with nutrition to the poor. Be it the rice available at the ration shop, the rice provided to the children in the mid-day meal, or the rice available through every scheme, it shall be fortified by the year 2024," he added.

Sainik Schools for Girls

Prime Minister Modi today announced Sainik Schools for girls. He said he used to get lakhs of messages from girls that they wanted to study in the Sainik Schools. “The Doors of the schools should be opened for them. We did a pilot project in the Sainik School of Mizoram two-two and half years ago by giving admission to our daughters. Now the Government has decided that all the Sainik Schools will be open for the girls. Daughter too will study in all the Sainik Schools of the Country," he said.

National Hydrogen Mission

Prime Minister Modi announced the setting up of the National Hydrogen Mission. He said Green Hydrogen is the future of the world. “We have to make India a Global Hub for Green Hydrogen Production and Export in the 'Amrit Kaal'. This will not only help India to make a new progress in the field of energy self-reliance but will also become a new inspiration for Clean Energy Transition all over the world," he said.

E-commerce platform for Self-Help Groups

For self-help groups, the Prime Minister today announced a e-commerce platform. He said more than eight crore women in the villages are associated with Self-Help Groups and they design top-end products. “Now the government will create an e-commerce platform to ensure a huge market in the country and abroad for their products," he said, adding that when the country is moving forward with the mantra of being vocal for local, this digital platform will connect the products of women self-help groups with people in far flung areas of the country as well as abroad and it will have far-reaching consequences.

